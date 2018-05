Italy High School’s Family Consumer Science teacher, Jennifer Eaglen, is looking for community input. Please click the link below and complete the survey. This will be posted on the district’s Facebook page and sent out on School Rush. Please only submit one response. Thank you for your continued support of our students!

https://goo.gl/forms/1h0ZxGuY2z1WunWX2

