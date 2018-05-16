Stafford Elementary Hosting First Ever Buy One, Get One Book Fair

Next week, May 21st-25th, the new Stafford library will be hosting its first ever BOGO book fair. Students are invited to come, look, shop, and purchase books that they’ll be able to read over the summer.

The fair itself will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Hours will be from 7:50 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Extended hours for families and community members will be offered on Thursday when the fair will remain open after school until 6 p.m. The fair will not be open on Wednesday due to Stafford’s annual field day activities.

Sales tax will be charged at our local rate of 8.25%. Stafford’s library will not benefit financially from this fair like they do in the fall; the ‘profit’ is simply that students will have reading materials in their hands for the summer.

Happy reading to all!

