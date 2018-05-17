The Italy Neotribune is shutting down on June 4th. For sixteen years, we’ve published thousands of stories and photographs of the people and events of this wonderful town. Thank you to all the contributors, reporters, photographers, and editors who made this possible. Thank you to all the board members, council members, students, companies, and people we covered. And finally, a big thank you to everyone for reading the Neotribune.

We will keep an archive of this site online for as long as possible. All original photographs can be downloaded from their individual photo pages. We encourage you to save your favorites.

Farewell

