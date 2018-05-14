5th Six-Weeks Italy HS/JHS Honor Roll for the 2017-2018 school year
Congratulations to the following students for their hard work this past six-weeks. Hats off to their educators and support staff as well.
12th Grade
All A’s 5th Six weeks:
Colton Allen
Jenna Holden
Kirby Nelson
All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:
Angel Abundiz
McKenzie Fults
Mariel Landeros
11th Grade
All A’s 5th Six weeks:
Lana Beets
Donald Hayes
Karley Nelson
All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:
Taylor Boyd
Tommy Irvin
Alondra Reyes
10th Grade
All A’s 5th Six weeks:
Wyatt Ballard
Kaitlyn Fulghum
Jayden Perkins
All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:
Tanner Chambers
Jeremy Graves
Arely Salazar
9th Grade
All A’s 5th Six weeks:
Oralia Cortez
Daysi Estrada
All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:
Anthony Chambers
Creighton Hyles
Daylan Slade
8th Grade
All A’s 5th Six weeks:
Evan Cunningham
Bryant Haake
Brooklyn Steinmetz
All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:
Jaiden Barr
Da’Naisia McCowan
Arline WIlliams
7th Grade
All A’s 5th Six weeks:
Bryce Ballard
Madelyn Guidry
Annette Quiroz
All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:
Clinton Autrey
Kaylee Pisciotta
Madison Smith