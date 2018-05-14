5th Six-Weeks Italy HS/JHS Honor Roll for the 2017-2018 school year

Congratulations to the following students for their hard work this past six-weeks. Hats off to their educators and support staff as well.

12th Grade

All A’s 5th Six weeks:

Colton Allen
Cheyenne Brown
Emily Cunningham
Noeli Garcia
Marlen Hernandez

Jenna Holden
Garrett Janek
Tonya Kaup
Hunter Morgan
Chris Munoz

Kirby Nelson
Jennifer Ramirez
Brycelen Richards
Lorena Rodriguez
Angel Smith

All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:

Angel Abundiz
Sarah Burrow
Kylee Dabney
Hannah Estes

McKenzie Fults
Zoe Hall
Ty Hamilton
Dillion Hawkins

Mariel Landeros
Delta Marshall
T’Keyah Pace
Antonia Salazar

11th Grade

All A’s 5th Six weeks:

Lana Beets
Kay Bruintjes
Isaac Garcia

Donald Hayes
Karson Hayes
LaJada Jackson

Karley Nelson
Sarah Sanders
Chardanae Talton

All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:

Taylor Boyd
Madison Galvan
Emily Guzman
Rhett Hoegger

Tommy Irvin
Skylar Johnson
Garrett Linder
Jaylon Lusk

Alondra Reyes
Cassie Shook
Donovan Sigler
Andrea Slade

10th Grade

All A’s 5th Six weeks:

Wyatt Ballard
Hannah Carr

Kaitlyn Fulghum
Kimberly Hooker
Alex Jones

Jayden Perkins
Courtney Riddle

All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:

Tanner Chambers
Ryan Dabney
Andrea Galvan
Michael Gonzales

Jeremy Graves
Colby Hampton
Hunter Hinz
Mahkayla Jones

Arely Salazar
Shaniaya Johnson
Lakota Townley

9th Grade

All A’s 5th Six weeks:

Oralia Cortez

Daysi Estrada

All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:

Anthony Chambers
Jacquelyn Garcia
Rocklin Ginnett
Kort Holley

Creighton Hyles
Reese Janek
Jacob Muniz
Kevin Rasberry

Daylan Slade
Catherine South
Natalie Stiles-Smith
Brody Townley

8th Grade

All A’s 5th Six weeks:

Evan Cunningham
Taliyah Ezell

Bryant Haake
Emily Janek

Brooklyn Steinmetz
Rushton Trees

All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:

Jaiden Barr
Omar DeLaHoya
Chase Hyles
Jesus Luna
Oneyda Martinez

Da’Naisia McCowan
Daniel Perez
Izaiah Salinas
Jayden Saxon
Mikayla Venable

Arline WIlliams
Kaitlyn Wims
Alyssa Wiser
Faith Zachary
Grace Zachary

7th Grade

All A’s 5th Six weeks:

Bryce Ballard
Kross Cate
Erin Fulghum

Madelyn Guidry
Adyson Mathers
Antonio Procopio

Annette Quiroz
Erin Roberts

All A’s and B’s 5th Six weeks:

Clinton Autrey
Isabel Morales

Kaylee Pisciotta
Georgina Salazar

Madison Smith