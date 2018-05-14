National Police Week 2018 – May 14th -18th, 2018

The Italy Police Department calls on citizens to remember fallen officers throughout the nation during the 2018 National Police Week—May 14th-18th, 2018.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

The Italy Police Department would like to ask Italy residents to remember fallen police officers killed in the line of duty and the Italy Police Officers, who risk their lives every day, during National Police Week—May 14th-18th, 2018.

This week, we will also remember fallen officers throughout the nation and we will remember their individual sacrifices on May 15th. Please also remember the ones that continue to put on that uniform everyday knowing that their “ultimate sacrifice” may be today. If you see an officer on the street, tell them Thank You for their service.

Other ways to say “thank you”:

• Businesses put thank you signs in windows

• Homeowners can have kids make thank you signs for the yard

• Make a dessert for the officers

• Make a donation to Shop With A Hero for our children

