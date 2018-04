The Regional Track Meet is taking place Friday and Saturday, April 27-28, in Palestine. The address is:

Palestine HS

1600 S. Loop 256

Palestine TX 75801

Friday will be the Finals for Girl’s Shot-put in which we have Emmy Cunningham competing at 1:30 pm.

Preliminaries for all other running events begin at 6:30.

Saturday, Finals will begin at 2:30 pm.

We would like to have as much support as possible to cheer our Gladiators on to State!

Carpe Diem

