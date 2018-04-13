1st Annual Gladiators Bass Club Land Tournament

The Italy Gladiators Bass Club invites all ages of anglers who are registered students of Italy ISD to compete in their 1st Annual Land Tournament on Monday, April 16, which is a no school day. The tournament will begin at dawn with first cast at 7am and last cast at 11:30 am. Fishing will be from banks only (no boats) on any body of water they choose.

This is a catch and release tournament. Anglers will record their catches by length on an entry form with a photo. Anglers will report by noon to the Pavilion in downtown Italy for prizes in two age divisions .

7th grade – 12th grade

BASS ONLY – no minimum length Longest Single Catch – 1st place winner will receive a LEW’s spinning rod Greatest Total Length Caught of best 5 fish – 1st place winner will receive a LEW’s spinning rod



Pre-K thru 6th grade

Any species of fish Longest Single Catch Most fish Caught Greatest Total Length Caught of best 5 fish



Each angler must preregister for the tournament by Sunday, April 15, by 6 pm, by texting Julie Hinz at 469-337-9413 or emailing hinzjulie@hotmail.com. Please give us angler’s name, grade, and a contact phone number and email. You will then receive a log to record your catch and further instructions.

The Gladiators Bass Club would like to thank the following sponsors for providing prizes for this tournament: Lew’s, Line Cutterz, Lights Out Lures, BHB Feed, Janek Farms, and Consulting Investigative Services.

The community is welcome to come meet the members of the Gladiators Bass Club at the awards ceremony, as well as ask questions about junior high and high school bass tournaments. A representative and professional angler from Line Cutters will also be available to talk to students and the public.

