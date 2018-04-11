Coming of Christ Brotherhood is serving a meal on Saturday

COC Brotherhood will be serving pork chop baskets a the downtown pavilion on Saturday. (submitted)

The Coming of Christ brotherhood will be selling pork chop baskets this Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Cargill-Gallman Pavilion in downtown Italy.

They will begin cooking at 10:00 and will cook until the food is gone.

$10 basket will include one fried pork chop, , French fries, Texas toast, a pickled pepper, a slice of cake for dessert and a drink.

$15 basket will include two friend pork chops, French fries, Texas toast, picked pepper, a slice of cake for dessert and a drink.

Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to come out and enjoy a home cooked meal and fellowship.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.