Obituary: Susan Spriggs-Delephimne, 1966 — 2018

Susan Spriggs-Delephimne , lovingly known as “GaGa”, went home to be with the Lord on April 5th, 2018. She was born on October 18th, 1966 in California. Susan lived by the motto “others before self”. She was the first to volunteer for any good cause and strived to bring laughter and light to the lives of those around her. The things she loved the most were her family and travel. She loved the sun, sand, and would call the water “her happy place”.

Left to cherish her memories is her daughter Sarah Zambrano and her husband Michael of Italy and her three grandchildren, Jessie, Ansley and Mikey. Her beloved sweetheart and “rock” Wayne Goodwin of Lakeland, Florida. Her sister Candice Hopkins and husband Paul of Mesquite. Her nieces and nephews, Trey Hopkins, Christina Hopkins and Wesley Hopkins along with their families. Her brother and sister, Mick and Donna Hall both of California. She is also survived by many cousins and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Annie Spriggs of Italy.

Until we meet again, “Aloha Sweetie”.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8PM Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy.

Funeral services will be 2PM Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel. Interment will follow at the Italy Cemetery.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.