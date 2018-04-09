Annual Spaghetti Dinner scheduled for April 14th

The Italy Gladiator Band Booster Club is having a Spaghetti Dinner, Auction and Raffle Saturday, April 14th, 5:00 – 7:30pm at the Central Baptist Church Family Life Center at 117 S. Ward St.. Great night to have a chance to win some great prizes and eat some delicious food.

So far we have a 2 man dog hog hunt, 4 rounds of golf w/carts, acoustic guitar with lessons, $400 off a set of tires and many many more items. Great raffle items are an Nintendo Switch and an Apple Watch and much much more.

Don’t miss out! Donations are still coming in.

Stay tuned.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the school during lunch by the Booster Club. $1 each or 6 for $5.

