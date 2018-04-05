Italy Gladiators have a lot going on Friday April 6th
Baseball Fans:
Varsity Boys Baseball team will play against the Milford Bulldogs in Milford at 4:30 p.m.
#baseball2018
Softball Fans:
Lady Gladiators will play against Blum at 4:30 p.m. in Blum
#ladygladiatorssoftball2018
Jr. High Track Fans:
Jr High will hold their first District Track Meet at 3:30 p.m. here on Gladiator Field
#jrhightrack2018
Come out and support our students and cheer them on for the win!
#gofightwin