First Baptist Church Avalon is raising money for youth camp
The First Baptist Church of Avalon is raising money to assist youth to attend church camp this summer. A day of fun and fellowship is planned for Saturday, April 21, 2018 with food, music, a washer tournament and more at the church. All monies raised will benefit the youth for camp. The festivities begin at 1:00 p.m.
A raffle is underway to help raise funds. Tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. The winners will be drawn on April 21st.
The prizes are:
- Samsung tablet donated by Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
- $100 HEB gift card donated by Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
- $100 Visa gift card donated by Ronnie Compton
- $50 Visa gift card donated by Judge Jackie Miller, Jr.
- Purse and Wallet donated by Larry & Robin Donaldson
The community is invited to come out on April 21st and support the youth. To purchase raffle tickets contact Karen Mathiowetz (972) 268-0655. For more information on the fund raiser or to make a donation to the youth contact Ross Enriquez (469) 285-9252.