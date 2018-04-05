First Baptist Church Avalon is raising money for youth camp

The First Baptist Church of Avalon is raising money to assist youth to attend church camp this summer. A day of fun and fellowship is planned for Saturday, April 21, 2018 with food, music, a washer tournament and more at the church. All monies raised will benefit the youth for camp. The festivities begin at 1:00 p.m.

A raffle is underway to help raise funds. Tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. The winners will be drawn on April 21st.

The prizes are:

Samsung tablet donated by Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home

$100 HEB gift card donated by Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home

$100 Visa gift card donated by Ronnie Compton

$50 Visa gift card donated by Judge Jackie Miller, Jr.

Purse and Wallet donated by Larry & Robin Donaldson

The community is invited to come out on April 21st and support the youth. To purchase raffle tickets contact Karen Mathiowetz (972) 268-0655. For more information on the fund raiser or to make a donation to the youth contact Ross Enriquez (469) 285-9252.

