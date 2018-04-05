Carter Blood Drive at Italy High School campus – April 19

The Carter Blood Drive will again be at the Italy High School on Thursday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the high school parking lot next to the George Scott Gymnasium.

Our goal is to donate blood in the name of a high school senior. Each senior that has two donations will receive a red cord during the graduation ceremony. Students 16 years old and older may donate with a signed consent form. The consent forms are available at the front office of the high school. You may also call Kelli Ballard, at 972-483-7411, to schedule a time to donate blood. When you arrive for your donation, please indicate which senior you would like to donate to.

Thank you for your donations and the gift of giving.

