Italy ISD’s participation in 2018 ECYExpo a huge success
Italy ISD students have been working countless hours for 6+ months at the Italy ISD Agricultural Science facility for the Ellis County Youth Expo. Last week, Italy FFA had 20+ students participate in the Ellis County Youth Expo.
Not only did we have students participate in the livestock show, but we had students volunteer to be a part of the 3rd annual A Day in the Ring. Italy FFA was well represented by all students. We are super proud of all students accomplishments!
Results:
- Monday (breeding rabbit show)-
- William Brooks- 1st in class
- Levi Joffre- 1st in class
- Tuesday (lamb show)-
- Tanner Chambers- Reserve Breed Champion & Reserve County Bred Champion- sale qualifying
- Jillian Varner-11th in class
- Wednesday (pig show)-
- Alex Jones- 1st in class & Breed Champion & another 1st in class – Both sale qualifying
- Reese Janek- 1st in class-Sale qualifying
- Kade Lewis- 2nd in class- Sale qualifying
- Jayden Perkins- 3rd in class- Sale qualifying
- Lana Beets- 3rd in class- Sale qualifying
- Hannah Estes-4th in class- Sale Qualifying
- Garrett Janek- 5th in class
- LaKota Townley- 5th in class
- Cheyenne Brown- 5th in class
- Ty Beets- 6th in class
- Brody Townley- 6th in class
- Bryce DeBorde-8th in class
- Colton Allen- 9th & 10th in class
- Thursday- A Day in the Ring. We had multiple volunteers and participants from Italy High School.
- Friday (Heifers & steers)-
- Lana Beets- 1st in class & Santa Gertrudis Grand Champion
- Hunter Morgan- 2nd in class
- Gared Wood- 1st in class and Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn & another 1st in class
- Ella Hudson- 2nd in class
- Bryce DeBorde- 1st in class-sale qualifying
- Ag Mechanics:
All students received a blue ribbon for craftsmanship
- Ryan Dabney, Hunter Hinz and Jeremy Graves- 1st in class
- Colton Allen- 2nd in class
Italy FFA had an outstanding year and it could not be possible without Italy ISD administration, parents & community members. A huge THANK YOU to all the sale buyers in Ellis County who came out to support Italy FFA and Ellis County Youth!