New principal and counselor hired at Stafford Elementary

During the March board meeting, the Italy ISD School Board voted unanimously to hire Mrs. LaKesha Bass as the new principal for Stafford Elementary. Mrs. Bass has been an assistant principal for 6 years in DeSoto ISD. She has also been a math instructional specialist and elementary school teacher. Mrs. Bass will transition into her new role during the first week of May.

Mr. Tapia has been the interim principal since October. He will continue to work at Stafford to help during the transition period. He will then become the Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction where he will help the principals and teachers improve student learning.

Later this week you will see another new face around Stafford Elementary School. Mr. Joffre, Superintendent, has announced that Mrs. Natalie Barrett will begin working as a Crisis Counselor. Mrs. Barrett is a licensed Family Therapist and a certified school teacher. She will complete the rest of this school year to transition into the elementary counseling role that will be vacated by Mrs. Westrick who recently requested a transfer to the high school.

