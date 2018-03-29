Found Dog: on Harris Road in Italy

Please help…. Found…. Searching for Owner….This little one showed up in our driveway last night.. soaking wet and shaking…super sweet and loves my kids!

we’re on Harris road…

Call 469.383.6141

