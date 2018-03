Good afternoon, Community:

Various forms of dance, including folk-dancing are part of the PE elementary curriculum. I am looking for volunteers to help teach square dance to our grades 2-5 students. This will be a two-day commitment for 3 weeks. If this is something that interest you, please email me at lwalker@italyisd.org. Thank you in advance!

LaQuita Walker

Stafford Elementary PE Teacher

