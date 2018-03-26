Community Easter Love Feast

Join with other Italy and surrounding town church families to celebrate Easter week in song, prayer, worship and communion. Bring a dish to share at the potluck dinner as we observe Holy Week on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 pm in the Family Living Center located at 117 S. Ward Street, Italy. Churches from Italy, Milford, Forreston and Avalon are participating.

There will be music, food, and communion (The Lord’s Supper) as the pastors each tell a portion of the Easter story.

