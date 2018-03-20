Cunningham participated in Texas Basketball All-Star Round-up

Senior Guard/Forward Emily Cunningham had the privilege to play in the Maypearl Texas Basketball All-Star Round-up this past weekend.

Cunningham represented Italy Gladiators well, she was able to display her basketball skill in front of many coaches and although none of them felt their school would be a big enough platform for her ability (not her feelings but theirs) they surely enjoyed her performance.

Cunningham made sure to acknowledge each coach with their own conversation, watching her showed me just how humble she is and her love to be not just a basketball player but to represent womens basketball with grace and humility.

As a coach I couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishments on and off the basketball court. Coach Walker

Some of her accomplishments this year:

McDonald All American Nominee 2018

District 19-2A OPOY 2018

District 19-2A All Academic

TABC All Region/ All State 2018

more TBA….

Thank you all for showing her so much support!!!!!

