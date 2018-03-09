Tired of Cooking?

The Italy High School junior class knows that everyone needs a break from the kitchen, so they’d like to ask you to go to Chili’s in Waxahachie on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, between the hours of 10:45 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. to support their class efforts in raising money for this year’s prom. They are located at 998 W. US HW 287 Bypass.

Chili’s has pledged to give 15% of the sales from this time to Italy’s students IF you present the flyer you see here OR if you just tell them you’re there supporting Italy High School.

You can order online, call in, or eat inside, but PLEASE DO NOT order curbside service since there is no way for Chili’s to give the students 15% if your bill is paid online.

The class of 2019 would like to thank you in advance for your help in this fund raiser, and they’d like to say happy eating!

