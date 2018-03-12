Italy Auto Sales – (972) 483-1922

Italy Auto Sales, owned and operated by Ray Omar and Adam Aly since 2016, is conveniently located near the intersection of Hwy 34 and Hwy 77 and specializes in selling pre-owned cars, SUVs. and trucks.

You are invited to stop by and browse our vast selection and you are welcome to test drive any vehicles you are considering.

It is the mission of Italy Auto Sales to provide you with reliable transportation for all your family’s needs, whether it’s commuting to work, a quick trip to town, vacations or road trips, Italy Auto Sales is ready to provide you with a comfortable ride to carry all your memories. Afterall, it’s not the destination, it’s the journey…

We offer several finance options to fit your needs. Easy approval process without the complications that you might face at other dealerships. For your convenience, you can submit your finance application online via our website Italy Auto Sales. Click the Apply Online tab and enter your information. Include trade-in information if applicable.

Also, If you are interested in a certain make and model of vehicle that is not on our lot, we will be glad in attempting to locate one for you.

Whatever your vehicle questions or concerns may be, we are here to assist you.

Call: 972-483-1922 to get the wheels turning!!!

Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook to follow our new inventory updates!

Hours Of Operation:

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location:

Italy Auto Sales

409 W. Moseley Street

Italy, Texas 76651

Phone: (972) 483-1922

Fax (972) 483-1944

italyautosales@gmail.com

www.italyautosales.com (Check here for Inventory and prices)

Italy Auto Sales — Facebook

Italy Auto Sales

Mon-Sat • 10am-6pm

(972) 483-1922

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.