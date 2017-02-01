District honors for Lady Gladiator Basketball 2017-2018
With last week marking the final week in UIL Girls basketball, I would like to share with you the final acknowledgements from our own Lady Gladiator Basketball Team from the 19-2A District!
19-2A Offensive Player of The Year
Emily Cunningham 28 points 15 rebound
19-2A 1st Team All District
Brycelen Richards 10points 8 rebounds
19-2A 2nd Team All District
T’Keyah Pace 6 points 4 rebounds
19-2A Honarable Mention All District
Shaniya Johnson
Chardanae Talton
Jaysha Coaster
Taylor Boyd
19-2A Academic All District
Brycelen Richards GPA: 97.36
Emily Cunningham GPA: 97.27
Shaniaya Johnson GPA: 92.90
Taylor Boyd GPA: 92.19
Katherine South GPA: 91.75
Andrea Slade GPA: 90.36
Chardanae Talton GPA: 90.27
Thank you to the girls basketball coaching staff, who without them none of this would have been possible. We had a tough season but I want to thank them for staying positive and encouraging as to set grand examples to our athletes that “If only we just believe in one another WE WILL MAKE IT THROUGH” !
Special thank you to the teachers who worked so diligently to keep our student first athletes on the right path for education.
#GladiatorsFIGHT #GladiatorsWIN #CarpeDiem
WE LOVE OUR FANS and OUR COMMUNITY
Coach Walker
Italy High Girls Basketball
Gladiator Strong