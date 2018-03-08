2017-18 Italy HS/JHS 4th Six-Weeks Honor Roll
Congrats to the following students who find themselves on the 4th Six-Weeks Honor Roll for Italy High School and JuniorHigh School.
|
12th Grade
All A’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Emily Cunningham
|
Jennifer Ramirez
|
Hunter Mogan
|
All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Angel Abundiz
|
McKenzie Fultz
|
Delta Marshall
|
11th Grade
All A’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Lana Beets
|
Karson Holley
|
Karley Nelson
|
All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Taylor Boyd
|
Isaac Garcia
|
Adam Powell
|
10th Grade
All A’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Wyatt Ballard
|
Kaitlyn Fulghum
|
Jeremy Graves
|
All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Kambria Brooks
|
Colby Hampton
|
Courtney Riddle
|
9th Grade
All A’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Oralia Cortez
|
Reese Janek
|
Catherine South
|
All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Anthony Chambers
|
Creighton Hyles
|
Kevin Rasberry
|
8th Grade
All A’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Evan Cunningham
|
Chase Hyles
|
Brooklyn Steinmetz
|
All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Shay Buckner
|
Izaiah Salinas
|
Kaitlyn Wims
|
7th Grade
All A’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Kross Cate
|
Madelyn Guidry
|
Annette Quiroz
|
All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:
|
Clinton Autrey
|
Connor Headley
|
Adyson Mathers