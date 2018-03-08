2017-18 Italy HS/JHS 4th Six-Weeks Honor Roll

Congrats to the following students who find themselves on the 4th Six-Weeks Honor Roll for Italy High School and JuniorHigh School.

12th Grade

All A’s 4th Six weeks:

Emily Cunningham
Hannah Estes
Joey Garcia
Marlen Hernandez
Garrett Janek

Jennifer Ramirez
Brycelen Richards
Jenna Holden
Noeli Garcia

Hunter Mogan
Christopher Munoz
Kirby Nelson
Lorena Rodriguez

All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:

Angel Abundiz
Colton Allen
Charisma Anderson
Cheyenne Brown
Sarah Burrow
Joshua Crawford
Kylee Dabney

McKenzie Fultz
Zoe Hall
Ty Hamilton
Dillion Hawkins
Tonya Kaup
Jaylon Lusk

Delta Marshall
T’Keyah Pace
Annie Perry
Clay Riddle
Antonia Salazar
Angel Smith

11th Grade

All A’s 4th Six weeks:

Lana Beets
Kay Bruintjes
Donald Hayes

Karson Holley
LaJada Jackson

Karley Nelson
Sarah Sanders

All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:

Taylor Boyd
Jaydon Clemens
Marcos Duarte
Madison Galvan

Isaac Garcia
Tommy Irvin
Skylar Johnson
Raegan Jones

Adam Powell
Donovan Sigler
Michael South
Chardanae Talton

10th Grade

All A’s 4th Six weeks:

Wyatt Ballard
Hannah Carr
Tanner Chambers

Kaitlyn Fulghum
Andrea Galvan

Jeremy Graves
Kimberly Hooker
Jayden Perkins

All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:

Kambria Brooks
Chelsie Clemens
Ryan Dabney
Avery Green

Colby Hampton
Hunter Hinz
Shaniaya Johnson
Alex Jones

Courtney Riddle
Arely Salazar
Noah Steinmetz
Lakota Townley

9th Grade

All A’s 4th Six weeks:

Oralia Cortez
Daysi Estrada

Reese Janek

Catherine South

All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:

Anthony Chambers
Jacquelyn Garcia
Rocklin Ginnett
Kort Holley

Creighton Hyles
Jacob Muniz
Kayla Rasberry

Kevin Rasberry
Natalie Stiles-Smith
Brody Townley

8th Grade

All A’s 4th Six weeks:

Evan Cunningham
Bryant Haake
Sadie Hinz

Chase Hyles
Emily Janek

Brooklyn Steinmetz
Rushton Trees

All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:

Shay Buckner
Taliyah Ezell
Jesus Luna
Oneyda Martinez
Daniel Perez

Izaiah Salinas
Dartanyun Thomas
Kinzie Whatley
Arline Williams

Kaitlyn Wims
Alyssa Wiser
Faith Zachary
Grace Zachary

7th Grade

All A’s 4th Six weeks:

Kross Cate
Erin Fulghum

Madelyn Guidry
Antonio Procopio

Annette Quiroz
Erin Roberts

All A’s and B’s 4th Six weeks:

Clinton Autrey
Bryce Ballard
Morgan Chambers
Micah Glover

Connor Headley
Lora Jennings
Braxton Marsh

Adyson Mathers
Isabel Morales
Madison Smith