Gladiator Special Olympics Basketball

Thursday, March 1st was a fun day for some of our local basketball players. Our school’s Special Olympics team represented Italy well at Cedar Hill High School. Players receiving accolades include:

Jesse Hefner – gold

Frankie South – silver

Natalie Garcia – silver

Warren Creighton- bronze

Wyatt Ballard – gold

Kade Lewis – gold

Mikey South – silver

Tommy Irvin – bronze

Xander Johnston- bronze

Dillion Hawkins – bronze

These students always work hard and have fun. They would also like to recognize their ‘Circle of Friends’ buddies who cheer them on as they compete. This year’s attending Circle of Friends’ students include Caitlin Oldfield, McKenzie Fultz, Delta Marshall, Kimberly Hooker, Marlen Hernandez, and Annie Perry.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.