Less than a week remains to sign up for the 2018 IYAA Baseball/Softball seasons

IYAA (Italy Youth Athletic Association) President Charles Hyles would like to remind everyone that there is less than a week remaining to sign your young stars up for the 2018 IYAA Baseball/Softball seasons!

The sooner the better since rosters are filling up fast. If your child misses registering before the 15-person roster fills up in his/her age bracket, then they can only play if enough players register to form a second team within that division.

Click here to register for 2018 Italy Youth Baseball/Softball Spring Registration

In-person signups will be held on Saturday, February 23, at the old gym from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Registration Fee is $65.00 for all players and includes Jersey, Pants and Ballcap or Visor.

Contact Charles Hyles with questions at (214) 923-8875.

IYAA Sports – Facebook

IYAA Sports, “The winning tradition starts here.”

