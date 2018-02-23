Past Italy Gladiator Yearbooks $10

If you or someone you know is interested in buying an Italy ISD yearbook from the following years: 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014, you should contact Mrs. Eaglen at the high school. The cost is $10 for a copy while they last. To contact her, you may email her at jeaglen@italyisd.org

Please include Yearbook and the year for which you’re interested in purchasing in the memo line. For example: Yearbook 2013

This deal will only be available for you through Friday, April 6th, 2018.

Please tell your friends and family members who do not live in the area anymore in case they’d like the opportunity to purchase one of these annuals at a great savings.

Happy memories, Gladiator Nation!

