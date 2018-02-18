Local athletes to compete in 2018 FCA Victory Bowl games, including 2 from Italy

— Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes —

NOTE: To be listed as a donator in the program, contact those responsible for receiving the donations by Tuesday, February 20. Monies will not be collected until March (Non-listed donations can still be accepted between now and March). — See Below





Two senior athletes from Italy High School have been selected to compete in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) summer all-star games in June. Clay Riddle will be representing the Gladiators on the gridiron during the 10th Annual FCA Victory Bowl Football Game and Brycelen “Cha Cha” Richards will be representing the Lady Gladiators during the 3rd Annual Softball Game.

Riddle, a two-time all-state defensive performer, played with a seek-and-destroy mentality in his final season once his golden helmet was buckled up for battle while Richards, a three-time all-state selection, is expected to gash the opposition with her mighty sword-like swings while defending the sacred sand of Johnny Jones Field during Italy’s home games.

Also participating in the football game will be Markavion Thompson, Milford who will be a Red Team teammate of Riddle. Lowisley Ojeda, Milford will be a member of the Blue Team. Marquisha Houston, Milford will be representing the Lady Bulldogs during the 5th Annual Super Centex Volley Ball Game to be played at University High School.

Dates and Times:

3rd Annual Super Centex FCA Victory Bowl Softball Game Friday, June 8 (UMHB) — 6:30 p.m.



5th Annual Super Centex FCA Victory Bowl Volley Ball Game Saturday, June 9 (University High School) — 12:30 p.m.



10th Annual Super Centex FCA Victory Bowl Football Game Saturday, June 9 (Waco ISD Stadium) — 6:30 p.m.



2018 FCA Victory Bowl Red Teams – Local Player Selections:





Red Football;

• Italy—Clay Riddle

• Milford—Markavion Thompson

Red Softball:

• Italy—Brycelen Richards

Red Volleyball:

• Milford—Marquisha Houston

2018 FCA Victory Bowl Blue Team – Local Player Selection:





Blue Football:

• Milford—Lowisley Ojeda

DONATIONS:

NOTE: To be listed as a donator in the program, contact those responsible for receiving the donations by Tuesday, February 20. Monies will not be collected until March (Non-listed donations can still be accepted between now and March).





Each bowl participant is required to raise $750 dollars in order to compete. The fee helps cover the cost of their individual page in the game program and reserves a table for their family at the Victory Banquet preceding the games.

To make a donation to Clay Riddle, contact Michele Riddle at (469) 383-2893 or michele.riddle@att.net

To make donations to Brycelen Richards, contact Tina Richards at (972) 365-6819 or trichards@italyisd.org

To make donations to Milford’s players, contact Milford ISD at (972) 493-2921 and ask for Ronny Crumpton

“Good luck to all the participants set to compete during this summer’s Victory Bowl games!”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.