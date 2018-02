The Italy Gladiators will be traveling to Fairfield High School on Monday, February 19th to play a Bi-District contest against the Grapeland Sandies at 6pm.

$3 – Students

$5 – Adults

District Passes and Senior Citizen Passes will be accepted at the gate.

Address:

Johnson Activity Center

631 Post Oak Rd.

Fairfield 75840

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.