Obituary: Carol A. Payne, 1943 — 2018

Carol A. Payne, lovingly known as “Nana”, went to be with her Lord on February 9, 2018. She was born in the state of Wisconsin on January 23, 1943.

Carol was preceded in death by the love of her life, Thomas Payne, her precious boy Casey Deis, and her parents, Gerhard Johnson and Pearl Smith. She is survived by numerous family and friends, mainly her daughter Robin Blanchard (Scott), daughter Theresa, 11 grandkids and 13 great grandchildren. Mom had an extended loving family, at Trinity of Italy, where she last resided and left this world. Mom loved the furry world of cats, turquoise jewelry, old movies and good wine & food. Her smile lit up the room and her eyes could cut you like a knife. Carol will be remembered fondly by many. She was a class act. Love you mom.

