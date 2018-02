Our Lady Gladiators will be taking on the Grapeland Sandiettes on Tuesday, February 13th in Fairfield at 6pm. We will be the visiting team. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for Students. District Passes and Senior Citizens Passes will be accepted. Please come out and support our Lady Gladiators.

Fairfield HS

631 Post Oak Rd.

Fairfield TX 75840

