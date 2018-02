Need help with food?

Monthly Food Pantry Every Third Monday of the Month

Monday, February 19, 5-7 pm

Monday, March 19, 5-7 pm

Monday, April 16, 5-7 pm

Free Fruits and Vegetables

Every Third Wednesday of the Month

Wednesday, February 21, 2-4 pm

Wednesday, March 21, 2-4 pm

Wednesday, April 18, 2-4 pm

Bring your own market bags if possible

Complete and return your 2018 Registration Form

Italy Food Pantry

Italy Ministerial Alliance

405 Mosley Street

Italy, TX 76651

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.