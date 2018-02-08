Lady Gladiators Basketball team’s post-season schedule

Please come and check out our girls play Hubbard in a warm up game on Friday, February 8th in Italy at 8pm. Then, on Tuesday, February 13, the Round 1 Playoff game for the Lady Gladiators will be against Grapeland at the Fairfield High School.

2.9.18 Warm up Game

Lady Gladiators will take on Hubbard in Italy at 8pm

2.13.18 Bi-District Game

Italy vs. Grapeland 6pm at Fairfield High School

631 Post Oak Rd, Fairfield, Texas 75840



Play-Off T-Shirts will be available to order Thursday and Friday. Please get with

Coach Walker at Lwalker@italyisd.org OR

Coach Richards @Trichards@italyisd.org

to order.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.