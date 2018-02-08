Lady Gladiators Basketball team’s post-season schedule
Please come and check out our girls play Hubbard in a warm up game on Friday, February 8th in Italy at 8pm. Then, on Tuesday, February 13, the Round 1 Playoff game for the Lady Gladiators will be against Grapeland at the Fairfield High School.
2.9.18 Warm up Game
- Lady Gladiators will take on Hubbard in Italy at 8pm
2.13.18 Bi-District Game
- Italy vs. Grapeland
- 6pm at Fairfield High School
631 Post Oak Rd, Fairfield, Texas 75840
Play-Off T-Shirts will be available to order Thursday and Friday. Please get with
Coach Walker at Lwalker@italyisd.org OR
Coach Richards @Trichards@italyisd.org
to order.