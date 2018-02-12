Italy’s Clay Riddle repeats, earns All-State defensive honors again as a senior

Italy — Italy Gladiator senior defensive end #82 Clay Riddle (6-1, 200) again received Honorable Mention All-State recognition as a member of the 67th annual Collin Street Bakery/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team for 2017-2018.

Clay was previously named to the 66th annual Collin Street Bakery/TSWA 2A All-State Football Team concluding the 2016 season. As the 59th Gladiator football player to achieve all-state status, Clay wrapped up his final season with 114-tackles (93-solo), 20-Tackles For Loss, 9-sacks, 4-Caused Fumbles and 5 Fumble Recoveries.

With his back-to-back accomplishment, Clay makes history by being the only Gladiator football player to receive all-state honors while competing on both the grassy terrain of Willis Field, before its dismantling in 2017, and then on the turf of the newly constructed Gladiator Coliseum, also in 2017. A feat that will never be duplicated by any Gladiators to follow.

The son of Michele and Curtis Riddle of Italy, Clay was the third Riddle to achieve Gladiator Golden Wall Of Fame honors for football following in the cleat-steps of both his father, #44 Curtis Riddle who earned all-state as a defensive back in 1990, and his uncle, #17 Clint Riddle who was an all-state running back on Italy’s 1985 state semi-finalist team that finished with a 14-1 record. Clay is the first Riddle to receive all-state football honors as a Gladiator in two consecutive seasons.

In his fourth straight season as a varsity starter, Clay transitioned from linebacker to defensive end and managed to set a new personal best in total tackles with 114, despite dealing with more blockers from opposing offenses. Trying to survive in a district that produced the eventual 2A-1 state champions in the Mart Panthers, Clay helped lead Italy to an overall record of 5-6,2-3 and back to the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Clay was awarded 1st Team All-District Defensive End and 1st Team All-District Tight End for his efforts as a senior in District 8-2A-1. Over the span of his high school football career, Clay has received 1st Team All-DIstrict honors 7 times in several different positions, including DE, TE, OG, OLB, DL, OL, and DT.

In fact, the Riddle legacy in Italy athletics runs deep with Clay’s aunt, former Lady Gladiator Carrie Riddle (IHS ‘97), playing collegiate basketball for Texas A&M Kingsville while Winston Riddle was a speedy running back on Italy’s 1940 undefeated football team. Clay’s grandmother, Roughette Lanelle Riddle, was an all-state player for the state champions from Sundown, Texas back in the early 60’s while his grandfather, Don Riddle, played for the Gladiators along with his brothers, including Alvin Riddle.

Clay’s younger sister Courtney Riddle was a state qualifier in track as a freshman for Italy finishing in 6th place in both the 4×100 and the 4×200 at the state meet. She is also a member of the Italy High School Cheerleading squad.

Clay was also named All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Defensive End and has been selected to compete in the 10th Annual FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) Super Centex Victory Bowl this summer on June 9 at Waco ISD Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m.

Congratulations to the Riddle family with Clay concluding his high school football career at the top of his game while adding to his accomplishments as a permanent member of the wall.

No. 50 – Clay Riddle Defensive Stats:

2017-2018 – Defensive-End: Highlight Video

Total Tackles Tackles For Loss Sacks Caused Fumbles Fumbles Recovered 114 20 9 4 5

2016-2017 – Outside Linebacker: Highlight Video

Total Tackles Tackles For Loss Sacks Caused Fumbles Fumbles Recovered 112 17 4 3 2

2015-2016 – Defensive Tackle:

Total Tackles Tackles For Loss Sacks Caused Fumbles Fumbles Recovered 67 9 2 2 2

Italy Gladiator Football’s Golden Hall of Fame All-State Roster:

Clay Riddle 2017 Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA): Honorable Mention All-State Defensive End 2017 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Defensive End 2016 Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA): Honorable Mention All-State Linebacker 2016 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 3rd Team All-Central Texas Linebacker



Clayton Miller 2015 TheOldCoach.com: 1st Team All-State Defensive Back



Cody Boyd 2014 Honorable Mention Academic All-State with an overall GPA of 3.207 as a senior while maintaining a 92 GPA or higher throughout all four years of high school Cody Boyd is Italy Football’s first Academic All-State award winner to be added to the Wall of Fame



Darol Mayberry 2013 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Offensive Tackle Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Offensive Tackle



TaMarcus Sheppard 2013 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Quarterback 2013 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Linebacker



Trevon Robertson 2013 Associated Press: Honorable Mention All-State Defensive Back 2013 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Defensive Back



Zain Byers 2013 TheOldCoach.com: 1st Team All-State Defensive End 2013 Associated Press: 2nd Team All-State Defensive End 2012 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Defensive Line 2012 The Padilla Poll: 2nd Team All-State Defensive Line 2012 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 3rd Team All-Central Texas Defensive End Austin College



Ryheem Walker 2012 Texas Sports Writers Association: 2nd Team All-State Linebacker 2012 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention Running Back 2012 Associated Press: 1st Team All-State Linebacker 2012 The Padilla Poll: State Class A Region II Division I Defensive Player of the Year 2012 The Padilla Poll: 1st Team All-State Running Back 2012 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Linebacker 2012 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Utility Tyler Junior College



Marvin Cox 2012 Texas Sports Writers Association: 1st Team All-State Defensive Back 2012 The Padilla Poll: 1st Team All-State Defensive Back 2012 TheOldCoach.Com: 1st Team All-State Defensive Back 2012 Associated Press: 2nd Team All-State Defensive Back 2012 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football: 2nd Team All-Classifications Defensive Back 2012 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Defensive Back



Jasenio Anderson 2010 All-State Punter 2009 All-State Punter 2009 All-State Quarterback



Chris Enriquez 2004 All-State Defensive Lineman



Jordan Droll 2001 All-State Center



Scorpio Babers 2000 All-State Defensive Back NFL with Miami Dolphins (Undrafted free agent 2007) NFL Green Bay Packers Arena with Jacksonville Sharks CFL with Calgary Stampeeders



Ben Major 2000 All-State Linebacker



Mason Reeves 2000 All-State Offensive Tackle



DeJuan Davis 1999 All-State Linebacker 1999 BFS All-American



Keland Lewis 1999 All-State Defensive End



Nick Valdez 1998 All-State Offensive Tackle 1999 All-State Offensive Tackle



Johnny Killough 1998 All-State Center



Randy Johnson 1998 All-State Running Back



Daniel Powers 1997 All-State Linebacker



David Weaver 1997 All-State Tight End



Edwin Wallace 1997 All-State Running Back



Glen Killough 1997 All-State Offensive Tackle



Kenneth Wallace 1996 All-State Defensive Back



Michael Shelby 1996 All-State Running Back



Jimmy Don Adams 1996 All-State Defensive Tackle



Jason Ward 1996 All-State Center



Keith Davis 1996 All-State Linebacker / Wide Receiver 1995 All-State Defensive Back / Wide Receiver Sam Houston State 1999 Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference 2000-2001 2x All-Southland Conference 2000 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year 2001 Division I-AA All-American NFL with Dallas Cowboys (Undrafted free agent 2002-2007) NFL Europe Championship ring with the Berlin Thunder (2004 World Bowl XII Champion) All-NFL Europe 2008 NFL with Miami Dolphins 2008 NFL with Dallas Cowboys (Special Teams Captain) 2008 Ed Block Courage Award (For playing with a torn pectoral muscle) 2009 NFL with Oakland Raiders 2010 UFL with Florida Tuskers 2011 UFL with Virginia Destroyers



Jason Hamby 1995 All-State Offensive Guard



William McDaniel 1993 All-State Center



Dennis Janek 1991 All-State Defensive End



Michael Walker 1991 All-State Defensive Back 1991 All-State Running Back 1990 All-State Defensive Back



Stephen Spradling 1990 All-State Linebacker



Allen Richards 1990 All-State Quarterback 1991 All-State Quarterback



Bobby Wilson 1990 All-State Running Back



Don Belknap 1990 All-State Offensive Tackle



Bryant Cockran 1990 All-State Receiver



David Burkhalter 1990 All-State Offensive Guard 1990 All-State Linebacker



Daniel Seay 1990 All-State Defensive End



Philip Oliver 1989 All-State Noseguard



Curtis Riddle 1989 All-State Defensive Back



Rodney Shaw 1988 All-State Linebacker



Konrad Kuykendall 1988 All-State Offensive Tackle



Scott Floyd 1987 All-State Noseguard



Billy Ray Turner 1987 All-State Running Back



Steve Copeland 1985 All-State Linebacker



Dennis Ransom 1985 All-State Tight End Texas A&M University NFL with Washington Redskins (Drafted in the 6th Round of the 1991 NFL Draft as the ** 159th overall pick) NFL Superbowl Ring as a rookie with the Washington Redskins (1991 Superbowl XXVI Champion) NY Giants



Kyle Holley 1985 All-State Quarterback



Mike Loveless 1985 All-State Center Tarleton State University



Clint Riddle 1985 All-State Defensive Back Trinity Valley College, Athens (Defensive Back, Punter)



Chris Scott 1985 All-State Offensive Tackle



Charles Hyles 1985 All-State Defensive Back



Jimmy Shelby 1983 All-State Running Back 1983 All-State Noseguard Currently 7th on state All-Time Records list with 422 rushing carries in one season Texas A&M University



Tom Scott 1983 All-State Center



Vernon Shaw 1982 All-State Defensive Back



Jeff Frazier 1982 All-State Center



Lynn Anderson 1982 All-State Linebacker



Steve Jackson 1981 All-State Tackle



Ricky Boyd 1981 All-State Tackle



Baldemar Vargas 1979 All-State Quarterback 1977 All-State Defensive Back



Jimmy Weaver 1976 All-State Tight End



