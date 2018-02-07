Community Communication from Italy ISD School Rush App

Italy Independent School District utilizes School Rush! as a tool for parent communication. School Rush! is an APP that provides direct push notifications and text messages from your child’s teacher and campus to you. It also allows the school district to push messages to you directly – for example, about bus delays or if we have to cancel school.

The School Rush! Activity Feed lets you take a peek at classroom or school activities and also see and download pictures and documents from your child’s teacher.

On the Planner, Calendar Tab, School Rush! contains your child’s teacher’s personal class calendar with information about tests, special activities and reminders so that you have this information at your fingertips. School Rush! calendar syncs with Google or any iCal Calendar.

Through the Connect Tab, School Rush! gives you one touch access to school and staff phone, email and website.

Updated parent contact information is vital to the success of utilizing School Rush! If you have had a change in phone numbers, mailing or physical address or email address, please contact Lisa Jacinto at 972-483-3270 or ljacinto@italyisd.org to have our database updated with current contact information.

If you are currently using our district’s School Rush! APP, thank you and please continue to do so. If you still need to install and set up the APP, please contact Michael Steinmetz via email at msteinmetz@italyisd.org. You should then receive an email/text invitation from School Rush! containing your password and information with instructions to download the School Rush! APP.

We hope you enjoy this parent communication tool. Please do hesitate to reach out to Michael Steinmetz at msteinmetz@italyisd.org should you have any questions!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.