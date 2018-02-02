Thanks to the Italy Community

The Italy Strong tee shirt fundraiser to benefit Noelle Jones and her family was very successful. We would like to thank everyone that purchased an Italy Strong shirt. We would also like to recognize Lil Dab, BHB Feed and McDonalds for their support. Due to your generosity and support we will be able to make a sizeable donation to Noelle and her family for her medical expenses. We wanted “Italy Strong” to be a positive message to our community and aid in our unity and healing.

Heidi Crawford and Karen Mathiowetz

