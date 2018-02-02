“Don’t Kick the Turkeys” to be performed by the Waxahachie Community Theatre

Enjoy the comedic production of “Don’t Kick the Turkeys” in which a church learns the meaning of serving the community.

Performances will be February 9-11 at Chautauqua Auditorium at Getzendaner Park in Waxahachie.

Show times are:

Friday, February 9 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 10 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 11 – 2:30 PM

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door and online through the theatre website at www.waxahachiecommunitytheatre.com. (NOTE: A service charge will be added to the price of each ticket for online purchases.) Preschool children get in free with a paid adult admission.

Contact the WCT box office at 972.646.1050 or via email at wct.texas@gmail.com for further information.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.