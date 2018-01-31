Italy ISD to close February 1st and 2nd due to excessive illness

Due to a high level of student and staff illnesses, Italy ISD will be closed Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd. We will also be out Monday, February 5th as part of our approved calendar.

The maintenance and custodial staff will use the days to clean the school rooms and instructional environment.

Any days that need to be made up by students or staff will be communicated as soon as possible.

All after school activities will continue as scheduled.

Thank you.

