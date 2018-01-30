Obituary: Ann Westbrook, 1942 — 2018

Ann Westbrook, age 75, of Italy passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 at Baylor Scott & White, Waxahachie. She was born March 8, 1942 in Lubbock, Texas to Lendon Truman and Wanda Frances (Blagg) Irwin.

Ann was affectionately known by her grandchildren as “Memy” whom she adored. Ann married the boy next door, William A. “Sandy” Westbrook in Post, Texas on December 30, 1961. She earned her PHT (Putting Hubby Thru) degree from Texas A&M. She was a Licensed Vocational Nurse while supporting her husband in college.

Ann was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church in Italy, where she lived out a life of serving by teaching children, GA’s, Mission Friends, Sunday School, nursery coordinator, VBS director and also serving on numerous church committees. She was a loyal supporter of her husband in the military. Ann opened her home for her nieces whose father served in the war zone and also another niece who was attending college. Ann was well traveled and had visited all of the 50 states, Mexico and Canada. She loved to collect bells and had an extensive display. Ann was very family oriented being instrumental in coordinating family reunions and various other family events.

Left to cherish memories are her loving husband of 56 years, William A. “Sandy” Westbrook; children, William Kelly Westbrook, his wife Tessie and his children, Courtney Necol Franklin, William Collin Westbrook and Anna Paige Westbrook; Wesley Irwin Westbrook, his wife Kellie and their children, Clayton Hamill Westbrook, Maranda Mae Westbrook and Victoria Elizabeth Westbrook; Michelle D’Ann Bauer, her husband Clint and their children, Melina D’Ann Bauer and Karina Louise Bauer; two sisters, Lenda Caldwell and husband Tom and Kathy Granberry and husband Jeff and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother Harold Irwin and grandson, Carlton Alexander Westbrook.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6pm to 8pm Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Central Baptist Church, 113 S. Ward St. Italy, Texas 76651.

Funeral services will be 3pm Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Central Baptist Church in Italy with Pastor Joseph Barrett officiating.

Commemorative donations should be directed to the Ann Westbrook Memorial Fund through Central Baptist Church for GA Camp Scholarships Fund. (www.cbcitaly.org)

Interment will be 12:30pm Monday, February 5, 2018 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

