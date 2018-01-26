Obituary: James Wendell Helms, 1933 — 2018

James Helms, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie. He was born on March 3, 1933 in Avalon, Texas.

A Visitation for family and friends is scheduled for 6-8 P.M. on Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 1 P.M. at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Italy Chapel. Interment will follow at the Italy Cemetery.

