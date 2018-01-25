Go-Fund-Me Link for Italy High School student injured in school shooting

On Monday January 22nd, at approximately 8a.m. Noelle “Cricket” Jones was in the Italy High School cafeteria when a gunman opened fire and shot her multiple times. The injuries she sustained range from a bullet lodged in her neck, another bullet removed from her abdomen resulting in a foot of unrepairable small intestine having to be removed. She is facing a lengthy hospital stay with multiple surgeries as well as an extended amount of time in physical rehabilitation.

Use the link below if you find the need to help this child with her medical expenses and impact her road to recovery.

The text used above was paraphrased from the actual Go Fund Me page.

