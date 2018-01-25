Obituary: Richard Edwards “Ted” Beason, Jr., 1967 — 2018

Richard Edwards “Ted” Beason, Jr. was brought into this world on November 26, 1967 in Nashville, Tennessee to Richard E. and Sherry A. (Clark) Beason. As a child, Ted was a typical boy…rambunctious, curious, liked to bug his sister, Deborah, and loved to be outside with friends. He loved to read, camp and fish and ride horses.

Ted attended Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, played football and graduated Class of ’85. His father was a military man, so Ted made friends in many places growing up. When they were living in Virginia, he worked at a Christian Ranch tending to the horses and helping around the camp grounds.

Ted’s parents eventually settled in Carrollton in 1986, and Ted began college at Texas A & M. After two years, he transferred to the “Mean Green” and graduated from UNT in Denton in 1990 with a degree in Marketing and Business.

In the late 80’s Ted began working for General Cinema in Carrollton. He usually floated between Furneaux Creek and Carrollton 6. This is where he met his friends for life. This was a fun place to work. Not only did he have a good steady bunch to hang out with regularly after work, but it was an opportunity to enhance his people skills, which would carry him onto other phases of his life. He later went to work for Honey Baked Hams, Game Stop and Target until 2012. Ted worked until he was disabled due to his health.

Ted enjoyed reading books, watching marathons of Dr. Who, and sitting with his parents having conversations about current events and his childhood. He was close to his sister Debbie and truly loved and enjoyed the company of his nieces and nephew when they would come to visit. Ted enjoyed eating Asian cuisine and was fascinated by the Japanese culture. He even learned to speak Japanese, though he didn’t have many folks to talk to in the language. He liked to collect and shoot his guns in back fields of his parent’s acreage. He liked to cook and could make a great cup of cappuccino. He would dabble in wood working with his father, carving, whittling and model building. Ted was a man of stature, tall, muscular and handsome. He had a stern exterior when necessary, but inside he was a big “Teddy Bear.” He was always caring and protective of those he loved. He will be missed dearly.

Initially in 2010, Ted was diagnosed with a Mitochondrial Myopathy (MM), specifically MELAS, causing both muscular and neurological problems. Ted became disabled due to the damaging effects of this rare disease and he had to leave his job. His body was very slowly and painfully deteriorating. Just as he was learning to cope with the effects of MELAS, he was then diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer in 2014, which became his primary ailment. A long battle consisting of radiation, chemotherapy and surgery was followed with some success, but the cancer would return and spread. Ted enrolled in a clinical trial testing new cancer treatments and while again there was some successes the cancer became dominate eventually leading to his passing, only a couple of months after his 50th birthday. He wasn’t sure he would make it to 50, as each day was a miracle that he was still with us. During these last years with his disease, Ted began to cherish the friendships he had and truly began to treasure each day as his last. No matter how much pain he was in or what state he was in, Ted never lost his sense of humor or sarcasm, even about death.

Ted was a man of faith, a Christian. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Italy. It was in his last years that he truly came to know God and trust that he would be with his Lord and Savior when his time came to an end.

On January 17, 2018 after a long struggle against esophageal cancer and Mitochondrial Myopathy, Ted passed peacefully with the two who brought him into this world, his parents. He was greeted in Heaven by his grandparents.

His life will continue to be remembered and celebrated his parents: Richard Beason, Sr. & Sherry Beason of Italy, Texas; his sister: Deborah Hezel and her husband Tim of Great Falls, Montana; four nephews and nieces: Matthew and his wife LeNaya Hezel of Springfield, Virginia, Zachary and his wife Chelsea Hezel of Friendship, Maryland, Elizabeth and her husband Jesse McWilliams of Helena, Montana and Mary Katherine Hezel of Great Falls, Montana; 6 loving grand-nieces and nephew: Nola, Clara, and Eli Hezel of Friendship, Maryland; Lillian, Cecilia, and Victoria Hezel of Springfield, Virginia; his beloved “sweetie” Annie (his dog), and his dear friend Lydia Marruffo of Royse City, Texas.

A celebration of life will be held at Central Baptist Church, 113 S. Ward Street in Italy, Texas on Saturday February 3, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. A visitation with the family and lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home 511 West Main Street., Waxahachie, Texas. 972-937-2211.

