Frost ISD is asking that all of their fans wear Black and White this evening to the basketball games in Italy. This is the the Frost students’ and fans’ way of showing their support for Italy in wake of the recent events.

Italy ISD would like all Italy fans attending the games this evening to also wear the Black and White but to include Gold as well. This will show unity and support for all the students.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.