Letter from Italy ISD Superintendent regarding yesterday’s tragic event

At Italy ISD, I and everyone on my staff are dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with you in an effort to provide the very best education for our students and your children. Key to that partnership is open communication. For this reason, I want to discuss the tragic incident that occurred at Italy High School on January 22, 2018.

Just before 8 o’clock a 15-year-old female student was shot multiple times by a 16-year-old male student. Immediately, the school staff responded as they were trained, by calling 911 and moving students into safe places in the building. Other staff aided the victim. When the emergency response teams arrived, the school staff began to account for every student enrolled in the school. This included getting a count of all the students present and calling parents of students who had not yet arrived at the school. After law enforcement secured the building we began transporting students to Stafford Elementary School to be reunited with their family.

Our counseling staff have arranged for grief counselors to be on campus to assist with students, staff and parents who have been affected by this tragedy. The counselors will also be calling students who are absent to offer services off campus if necessary. I encourage families to make use of these services.

Yesterday evening, I met with the victim and her family. They have communicated a message of strength and recovery.

We are pleased with the way our dedicated faculty members as well as our local law enforcement authorities worked together to contain this situation. We were gratified to see that our coordinated efforts allowed us to respond in the prompt and professional manner the community witnessed.

As always, the safety of students is our foremost concern. I understand that you have many questions and concerns at this time. I welcome the opportunity to speak with you and work with our community to continue to ensure we have a safe environment for learning to take place.

Sincerely,

Lee Joffre

Superintendent, Italy ISD

