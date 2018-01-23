Ellis County DA News Release regarding Scheduled Juvenile Hearing
Please read the attached.
Also Note:
bq. I have received multiple inquiries concerning whether cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom for the proceeding. I have confirmed with the Court that NO cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom or in the vestibule area right outside the courtroom doors. Cameras can be in the hallway area or at the building but not inside the Court. The hearing is open to the public.
Ann Montgomery
1st Assistant County and District Attorney