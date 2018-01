Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

The Duke of Italy……….

is becoming well known!

his metal fabrications

have certainly grown!

From custom mufflers,

to trailer repair,

there’s no other workshop,

that could possibly compare!

All the work is high-quality,

meets your every need,

so let’s keep it here local,

and you’ll be happy in deed.

Thanks, to the Duke of Italy

