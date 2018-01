Italy Masonic Lodge is having their annual Super Bowl BBQ Sunday February 4 from 10am until sold out.

Where: in front of the lodge at 113 W Wain Street downtown Italy

$5 sandwiches

$12 per pound

$3 sausage on a stick

$2 roasted corn

BBQ brisket chopped or sliced!

