Italy High School FCCLA Advocacy Team Needs Your Help
Arely Salazar, Italy High School’s FCCLA Advocacy competing team, will be hosting her 2nd Annual Clothes Drive! Last year’s team, which also included Brooke DeBorde, collected 1,200 pounds of clothing!
We will be collecting all types of clothing items such as:
Jeans, Shirts, Coats, Hats, Linens, Belts, Scarfs, Towels, Handbags, Gloves, Backpacks, Sandals, Boots, etc. PLEASE DO NOT BRING: underwear, bras, socks, or bathing suits
Please bring all donations to Italy High School’s or Central Baptist Church’s front office.
Donations will be accepted until February 5, 2017
Your Support is greatly appreciated!