Italy High School FCCLA Advocacy Team Needs Your Help

Arely Salazar, Italy High School’s FCCLA Advocacy competing team, will be hosting her 2nd Annual Clothes Drive! Last year’s team, which also included Brooke DeBorde, collected 1,200 pounds of clothing!

We will be collecting all types of clothing items such as:

Jeans, Shirts, Coats, Hats, Linens, Belts, Scarfs, Towels, Handbags, Gloves, Backpacks, Sandals, Boots, etc. PLEASE DO NOT BRING: underwear, bras, socks, or bathing suits

Please bring all donations to Italy High School’s or Central Baptist Church’s front office.

Donations will be accepted until February 5, 2017

Your Support is greatly appreciated!

