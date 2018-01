The Italy HS Basketball games scheduled tonight in LaPoynor have been moved to Thursday in LaPoynor beginning with our JV Boys at 5pm, This will be followed by our Varsity Girls at 6:30, and our Varsity Boys at 8pm.

The JH games scheduled for Thursday against Cayuga have been cancelled. We will not be making these games up due to an already hectic schedule.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.