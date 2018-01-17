Carter Blood Care blood drive scheduled for February 1, 2018

The Student Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) will sponsor a blood drive on February 1, 2018. Carter Blood Care buses will be at Stafford Elementary parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Italy High School parking lot from

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Senior students are encouraged to donate blood or have someone donate for them. A red chord will be received during graduation if two donations in their name is received during their senior year.

The public is invited to come and donate blood for the cause. The next blood drive will be April 13, 2018.

