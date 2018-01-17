Italy HS/JHS 2017-2018 3rd Six-Weeks Honor Roll
Congratulations to these students who have excelled to the level of Italy High School/Junior High School A Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll for the 3rd six-weeks of this school year.
|
7th Grade
All A’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Bryce Ballard
|
Erin Fulghum
|
Antonio Procopio
|
All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Morgan Chambers
|
Braxton Marsh
|
Rosa Rodriguez
|
8th Grade
All A’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Bryant Haake
|
Chase Hyles
|
Brooklyn Steinmetz
|
All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Evan Cunningham
|
Da’Naisia McCowan
|
Arline Williams
|
9th Grade
All A’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Daysi Estrada
|
All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Oralia Cortez
|
Kort Holley
|
Kevin Rasberry
|
10th Grade
All A’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Wyatt Ballard
|
Andrea Galvan
|
Kimberly Hooker
|
All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Hannah Carr
|
Avery Green
|
Courtney Riddle
|
11th Grade
All A’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Kay Bruintjes
|
Hannah Haight
|
Andrea Slade
|
All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Lana Beets
|
Rhett Hoegger
|
Jaylon Lusk
|
12th Grade
All A’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Emily Cunningham
|
Garrett Janek
|
Jennifer Ramirez
|
All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:
|
Angel Abundiz
|
Noeli Garcia
|
Christopher Munoz