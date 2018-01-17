Italy HS/JHS 2017-2018 3rd Six-Weeks Honor Roll

Congratulations to these students who have excelled to the level of Italy High School/Junior High School A Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll for the 3rd six-weeks of this school year.

7th Grade

All A’s 3rd Six weeks:

Bryce Ballard 
Kross Cate

Erin Fulghum 
Madelyn Guidry 
Adyson Mathers

Antonio Procopio
 Annette Quiroz

All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:

Morgan Chambers
 Lora Jennings 
McKenzie Lewis

Braxton Marsh
 Isabel Morales 
Erin Roberts

Rosa Rodriguez
 Madison Smith
 Estefania Valencia

8th Grade

All A’s 3rd Six weeks:

Bryant Haake
 Sadie Hinz

Chase Hyles

Brooklyn Steinmetz
 Rushton Trees

All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:

Evan Cunningham 
Taliyah Ezell 
Emily Janek
 Jesus Luna

Da’Naisia McCowan
 Daniel Perez 
Mikayla Venable

Arline Williams
 Alyssa Wiser
 Faith Zachary
 Grace Zachary

9th Grade

All A’s 3rd Six weeks:

Daysi Estrada

All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:

Oralia Cortez
 Jacquelyn Garcia 
Rocklin Ginnett

Kort Holley 
Reese Janek
 Jacob Muniz

Kevin Rasberry 
Catherine South 
Natalie Stiles-Smith

10th Grade

All A’s 3rd Six weeks:

Wyatt Ballard 
Kaitlyn Fulghum

Andrea Galvan
 Jeremy Graves

Kimberly Hooker
 Alex Jones

All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:

Hannah Carr 
Tanner Chambers 
Chelsie Clemens 
Ryan Dabney

Avery Green 
Colby Hampton
 Hunter Hinz 
Shaniaya Johnson
 Jayden Perkins

Courtney Riddle 
Arely Salazar 
Noah Steinmetz
 Lakota Townley

11th Grade

All A’s 3rd Six weeks:

Kay Bruintjes

Hannah Haight 
Donald Hayes

Andrea Slade

All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:

Lana Beets 
Taylor Boyd
 Jaydon Clemens 
Madison Galvan 
Alex Garcia
Isaac Garcia

Rhett Hoegger
 Karson Holley 
Tommy Irvin 
LaJada Jackson
 Skylar Johnson

Jaylon Lusk 
Karley Nelson 
Adam Powell 
Alondra Reyes
 Donovan Sigler 
Chardanae Talton

12th Grade

All A’s 3rd Six weeks:

Emily Cunningham 
Marlen Hernandez

Garrett Janek
 Delta Marshall

Jennifer Ramirez
 Brycelen Richards

All A’s and B’s 3rd Six weeks:

Angel Abundiz 
Colton Allen 
Cheyenne Brown
 Sarah Burrow 
Hannah Estes 
McKenzie Fultz
 Joey Garcia

Noeli Garcia 
Zoe Hall 
Ty Hamilton 
Dillion Hawkins 
Jenna Holden 
Tonya Kaup 
Bryon Lusk
Hunter Morgan 

Christopher Munoz
 Kirby Nelson 
Annie Perry
 Clay Riddle
Lorena Rodriguez 
Antonia Salazar 
Angel Smith